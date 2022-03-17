Britain's P&O Ferries sacks 800 staff and suspends sailing, saying its business is 'not sustainable'

Three P&O Ferries, Spirit of Britain, Pride of Canterbury and Pride of Kent moor up in the cruise terminal at the Port of Dover in Kent as the company has suspended sailings ahead of a "major announcement" but insisted it is "not going into liquidation."

LONDON — British ferry operator P&O Ferries on Thursday made 800 staff redundant and suspended sailing with immediate effect, saying the business was "not sustainable" in its current form.

The company told its workers to return to ports ahead of a "major announcement" earlier Thursday, in a move expected to have caused severe disruption to travel for passengers and freight.

Amid rumors that employees are to be replaced with cheaper agency staff, workers unions urged staff to remain onboard in what could lead to a potential stand-off. The BBC reported that some crew members were indeed defying orders and refusing to leave their ships in protest.

P&O Ferries, which reportedly has almost 4,000 employees and operates over 30,000 sailings annually, has struggled to operate amid ongoing Covid-19 restrictions that have hampered the travel industry over the past two years.

"As part of the process we are starting today, we are providing 800 seafarers with immediate severance notices and will be compensating them for this lack of advance notice with enhanced compensation packages," a spokesperson for P&O said.

The firm said it had lost £100 million ($131 million) year-on-year, which had been covered by its owner Dubai ports firm DP World.