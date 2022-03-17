Kay Jewelers parent Signet expects to keep taking market share, investing in growth, says CEO

Signet Jewelers expects to further expand its market share in the coming years, CEO Gina Drosos told CNBC on Thursday, contending the company's successful transformation has made those ambitions realistic.

"What I think is very exciting is we now have the financial fitness to invest in our business consistent and to drive share gains over time," Drosos said in an interview on "Mad Money."

Signet gained 270 basis points of market share in its fiscal 2022, the parent company of Zales and Kay Jewelers reported earlier Thursday, bringing its slice of the pie to 9.3%. A basis point equals 0.01%.

"We feel poised to be able to continue to be able to do that," said Drosos, who has led Signet since 2017. Under her leadership, Signet has tried to right size its store footprint, while building out its ecommerce operations.

Signet's online sales were $556 million in fiscal 2022, up 85.4% compared with its fiscal 2020, which ended Feb. 1, 2020, before the worst economic impacts of the Covid pandemic were felt. Overall sales of $2.8 billion in fiscal 2022 represented 30.6% growth compared with fiscal 2020.