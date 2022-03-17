Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Dollar General, Accenture, Warby Parker and others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Dollar General (DG) – Dollar General rallied 5% in the premarket after the discount retailer forecast better-than-expected full-year sales. Dollar General's quarterly earnings of $2.57 per share matched forecasts, although revenue was slightly below estimates and same-store sales fell more than expected. The company also raised its dividend by 31%.

Accenture (ACN) – Accenture jumped 5.3% in premarket trading after beating top and bottom-line estimates for its latest quarter and forecasting current-quarter revenue above current analyst forecasts. The consulting firm earned $2.54 per share for its most recent quarter, compared with the $2.37 consensus estimate.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) – The jewelry retailer's stock surged 7.4% in premarket action after it reported quarterly results. Signet's adjusted earnings of $5.01 per share matched analyst forecasts, while revenue and same-store sales exceeded estimates. Signet also raised its quarterly dividend to 20 cents from 18 cents.

Warby Parker (WRBY) – Warby shares slumped 13.4% in the premarket after the eyewear retailer forecast 2022 revenue that fell short of consensus. For its latest quarter, Warby Parker reported an adjusted loss of 8 cents per share, 1 cent smaller than expected, with revenue matching analyst forecasts.

Lennar (LEN) – The homebuilder reported quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share for its fiscal first quarter, missing the $2.60 consensus estimate. Revenue beat analyst forecasts on strong demand and higher prices, but the bottom line was hit by higher costs for materials and labor. Lennar added 1% in premarket trading.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) – Williams-Sonoma earned an adjusted $5.42 per share for its latest quarter, beating the $4.82 expected by Wall Street analysts, even as the housewares retailer's revenue fell slightly short of estimates. The company said it was able to navigate supply chain challenges and material and labor shortages. Williams-Sonoma surged 7.6% in the premarket.

PagerDuty (PD) – PagerDuty lost an adjusted 4 cents per share for its latest quarter, 2 cents less than analysts were anticipating, with the digital operations platform provider's revenue also exceeding Street forecasts. PagerDuty also issued an upbeat revenue forecast, and its stock soared 13.6% in premarket trading.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) – Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) bought another 18.1 million shares of Occidental, according to an SEC filing. That brings Berkshire's holdings in the energy producer to 136.4 million shares, or about a 14.6% stake. Occidental shares rose 3.6% in premarket trading.

Guess (GES) – Guess reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share, one cent below estimates, while the apparel maker's revenue also fell short of Street forecasts. However, profit margins were better than anticipated, and the stock jumped 4.9% in the premarket.