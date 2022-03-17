Weekly jobless claims total 214,000, better than expected for tight labor market

The U.S. labor market tightened further last week, with jobless claims coming in at the lowest level since the beginning of the year, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Initial filings for unemployment insurance totaled 214,000 for the week ended March 12, better than the Dow Jones estimate for 220,000 and a decline of 15,000 from the prior week.

The total was the lowest since Jan. 1 and marked another sign that the market and its 3.8% jobless rate was nearing full employment.

The four-week moving average, which accounts for weekly volatility in the numbers, also declined, falling 8,750 to 223,000.

Continuing claims, which run a week behind the headline numbers, declined by 71,000 to 1.42 million, the lowest level since Feb. 21, 1970.

In other economic news, housing starts totaled 1.77 million, more than the 1.7 million estimate. Building permits totaled 1.86 million, a bit above the 1.85 million estimate.

Also, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's gauge of manufacturing activity in the region jumped to 27.4 in March, much better than the 15 estimate. The number represents the difference between firms seeing expansion against contraction.

This is breaking news. Please check back here for updates.