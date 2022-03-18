CNBC Pro

Bank of America says buy Garmin shares as recent pullback is overdone

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBuy this online thrift store as secondhand clothing market heats up, Jefferies says
Jesse Pound25 min ago
CNBC ProUBS upgrades MongoDB to buy, says tech company is gaining share against rivals
Jesse Pound44 min ago
CNBC ProPiper Sandler double downgrades Wingstop, says restaurant stock will fall more than 15%
Jesse Poundan hour ago
Read More