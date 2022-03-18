Cramer's lightning round: Hims & Hers Health is not a buy

Loading chart...

Hims & Hers Health Inc: "Hims & Hers lose money ... I'm not recommending stocks that are losing a lot of money."

Two Harbors Investment Corp: "I'm not going there. We've seen a lot of companies like that. ... I'm not playing."

Shell Midstream Partners LP: "[Enterprise Product Partners], that's the best one if you want to be in that group now."

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc: "I thought [the company's merger with Healthcare Trust of America] made a lot of sense. ... I like it."

DraftKings Inc: "[Kynikos Associates founder] Jim Chanos says it's a great short. I think the time to short the stock was much, much higher."

