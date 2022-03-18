CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: We're trimming one of our big winners with the S&P 500 on a four-day win streak

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: What we're watching Friday afternoon — tech rising, Danaher's big week, Boeing bump
Jeff Marks15 min ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: What Cramer is watching Friday — Qualcomm 'mis-valued,' no guidance at GameStop, Wingstop's double downgrade
Jim Cramer5 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: What we're watching Thursday afternoon — two Trust holdings hit 52-week highs
Jeff Marks
Read More