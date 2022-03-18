Investor behavior in Europe is mirroring the market's worst crises, new research shows

Traders from BGC, a global brokerage company in London's Canary Wharf financial centre react as European stock markets open early June 24, 2016 after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU BREXIT referendum.

LONDON — European fund flow patterns so far this year are emulating historical crisis periods for markets, including the 2008 global financial cash, according to new research from data firm Refinitiv.

A sluggish market environment, lingering concerns around the Covid-19 pandemic and the emerging geopolitical tensions in Europe meant the continent's fund industry saw net outflows in February that took overall flows so far this year to -57.2 billion euros (-$63.2 billion), according to the research.

Mutual funds — pools from investors allocated by fund managers into stocks, bonds, money market instruments and other securities — faced 67.6 billion euros of outflows in February alone. Meanwhile exchange-traded funds (ETFs) — baskets of securities that trade on regular stock exchanges — enjoyed inflows of 9.2 billion euros.

"Within this market environment and given the economic uncertainties one would expect that European investors sold long-term funds and bought money market products," said Detlef Glow, head of Lipper EMEA research at Refinitiv.

"Therefore, it is somewhat surprising that European investors sold money market products, which are normally considered safe-haven investments."

The overall flow figures were heavily impacted by 49.4 billion of outflows from money market products — short-term debt investments — which meant that long-term funds actually only faced around 9 billion euros of outflows even in such a turbulent market environment. These money market products are cash-like funds with a low level of risk and usually offer investors high liquidity.