Porsche increases EV targets, confirms 911 hybrid sports car

DETROIT – As the all-electric Porsche Taycan sedan outsells the German carmaker's iconic 911 sports car, the company is increasing its EV sales targets. It also plans to roll out a hybrid version of the 911.

Porsche on Friday announced it expects 80% of its global sales to be all-electric vehicles by 2030. That compares with previous plans for that amount of sales to be a mix of all-electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, which include internal combustion engines with battery technologies.

"The future of Porsche is electric," Porsche CEO Oliver Blume told media during a roundtable.

Blume declined to predict the breakdown of the non-all-electric vehicles, citing a "flexible engine strategy" that could include internal combustion engines, hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

The Taycan is Porsche's first and only all-electric car so far. It represented about 14% of the company's 301,915 vehicles sold in 2021. Taycan sales were 41,296, topping record sales of the 911 at 38,464 units.