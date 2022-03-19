These charts show how much it costs to charge an EV vs. refueling a gas vehicle

A driver uses a fast-charging station for electric in the cell phone lot at John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport on April 02, 2021 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

It has been true for years: Mile for mile, it's cheaper — generally much cheaper — to recharge an electric vehicle than it is to refuel one with an internal-combustion engine. That has been a key selling point for Tesla and other EV makers, particularly in times when gas prices have soared, such as now. But this time there's a wrinkle: While gas prices have indeed soared in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, so have electricity prices — particularly in some parts of the U.S. that have been big markets for Tesla's EVs. That raises a question: Is it still true that it's much cheaper to "refuel" an EV? The charts below help us find the answer. The first chart, using nationwide figures, provides a baseline. The others use data specific to Boston and San Francisco, two markets where EVs are popular — and where electricity tends to be more expensive than the national average.

The answer in all three cases is that — even with regional surges in the price of electricity — it's still quite a bit more expensive to fill your gas tank than it is to charge your EV's battery. Electricity rates have roughly kept pace with gas price increases in Boston and San Francisco. Yet, on average across the U.S., adding 100 miles of range in your internal-combustion vehicle has become more expensive, relative to charging an EV an equivalent amount, over the last couple of months. Is that likely to change? While oil prices are nearly certain to fall in coming months as producers increase output, it's unlikely that the price of electricity will rise enough to make EVs less affordable over their life cycles than internal-combustion alternatives. Using February data, Jeffries analyst David Kelley recently calculated that the total lifetime cost of ownership of an EV is about $4,700 less than that of an internal-combustion vehicle. He said that cost difference is likely to increase as more EVs come to market — and as battery prices continue to fall — over the next couple of years.

How we crunched the numbers