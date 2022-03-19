Volkswagen recalls 246,000 Atlas SUVs due to issue with airbags, brakes

Volkswagen recalled 246,000 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because of a wiring issue that could cause problems with the airbags, windows and brakes of the cars.

Damage to the wiring of the cars could result in airbags deploying "later than designed," which could lead to injury of people in the vehicle, according to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The wiring issue could also cause other problems in the cars, including the vehicle's windows rolling down on their own and its electronic parking brake inadvertently engaging at low speeds.

Currently, the company does not have a fix for the issue, according to the report, however Volkswagen will offer a reimbursement program for recalled vehicles.

The recall includes the 2019 through 2023 Volkswagen Atlas, as well as the 2020 through 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport.

Volkswagen will notify owners and dealers by mail on May 10, 2022, if their vehicles are included in the recall. The company will also reach out again when a fix is developed so owners can bring in their SUVs for repair.

In the meantime, owners can check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website to see if their cars are included in the recall by searching their vehicle identification number, or VIN.