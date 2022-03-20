CNBC Pro

These are Goldman's least favorite stocks, including one it sees dropping nearly 50%

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProThese stocks are compelling growth stories and offer portfolio protection, analysts say
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Netflix, Microsoft, Tesla & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProBank of America says buy Garmin shares as recent pullback is overdone
Jesse Pound
Read More