Accused bitcoin launderer Heather Morgan in plea talks with prosecutors, court documents say

Federal prosecutors on Monday said they were in plea negotiations with a New York woman recently arrested with her husband on charges of trying to launder $4.5 billion worth of stolen bitcoin cryptocurrency.

The talks were cited in a request by prosecutors asking a judge to postpone by 40 days Friday's scheduled status hearing for the woman, Heather "Razzlekhan" Morgan, in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Prosecutors said in a court filing that the postponement would "facilitate ... plea discussions between the parties," as well as give them time to assemble and share evidence that could be used against Morgan with her attorneys.

Morgan, 31, was arrested with her husband, 34-year-old Ilya "Dutch" Lichtenstein, on Feb. 8 in their Manhattan apartment. The arrests were on the same day the Justice Department has said it seized more than $3.6 billion worth of bitcoin that was part of the alleged laundering scheme.