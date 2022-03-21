A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 has crashed with 132 people on board, Chinese aviation authority says

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA - 2019/10/03: Logo of China Eastern Airlines seen on a Boeing 737-800 in Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

China's aviation authority has confirmed that a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane has crashed, with 132 people on board, including 123 passengers and 9 crew members.

Contact was lost with the flight over Wuzhou, in the Guangxi region, the authority said. It was scheduled to fly from Kunming to Guangzhou.

The Civil Aviation Administration said it had "activated the emergency mechanism and dispatched a working group to the scene," according to a translation. Chinese state media said the crash had caused a mountain fire.

Boeing shares were down over 6% in after-hours trading.

The most recent passenger plane crash in China was in 2010, when 42 people died on a Henan Airlines Embraer E-190 flight.

This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly.