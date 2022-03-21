Ford F-150 Lightning's 320-mile range beats available Rivian electric pickups, but lags GMC

DETROIT – Ford Motor's 2022 F-150 Lightning pickup will have an electric range of up to 320 miles, according to final Environmental Protection Agency estimates released Monday by the automaker.

The top range of the all-electric pickup is 20 miles higher than Ford initially estimated, placing it just above the range of the 2022 Rivian R1T, but still shy of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV.

The Rivian R1T with a larger optional battery pack is rated at up to 314 miles. The GMC Hummer Edition 1 pickup is at a GM-estimated 329 miles. Both are the only versions of the vehicles currently available.

Rivian and GM both confirmed longer-range options of the pickups will be available at later dates, including an R1T with a range of more than 400 miles and a Hummer pickup at 350 miles. Those models are not currently on sale.