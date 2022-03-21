Investors see growth opportunity in Femtech devoted to women's health

To Dr. Connie Lehman, a breast cancer scan is like a fingerprint that provides clues for developing personalized medical care.

"There is so much information in every digital image of a woman's breast tissue, and the deep learning technology can extract that and predict the future and in ways we haven't been able to before" explained Dr. Lehman, the chief diagnostic radiologist and director of breast imaging at Boston's Mass General Hospital.

Using artificial intelligence along with a breast scan, Dr. Lehman has developed a program to provide a more accurate assessment of a woman's personal risk of developing breast cancer, beyond traditional biomarkers and risk assessment models which she says leave a lot of women out.

"All of our patients who identify as patients of color have really been left behind in this domain. The risk models that are being used in health care were built on European Caucasian women," she said.

Her research quickly attracted investors, who approached her about launching her own company. Last year, she chose Texas-based Santé Ventures to help her launch Clairity and help find a CEO who shares her commitment to health equity.

"Women are a huge portion of the population and control a lot of (health care) spend," said Clairity CEO Carrie Ivers, adding she was excited to sign on with a company devoted to women's health. "It's an underserved area that has a lot of room for expansion."