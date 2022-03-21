Op-ed: After the latest market wreck, here's how we decide what stocks to buy now

Bargains are addictive.

During my teenage years in Boston, my friends and I would frequent Filene's Basement, rummaging through tables piled high with designer clothes, scavenging for amazing items, marked down as much as 90% from their original price at Neiman Marcus or Saks Fifth Avenue. My most memorable purchase, about fifty years ago, was the peach Dior hot pants outfit I wore that night to a club that ignored the lack of my resemblance to the face on my license.

Since bargain hunting runs in my blood, a market that thrashes the Nasdaq Composite by 23% and causes the S&P 500 to plunge by 13% is one that gets me excited. Every professional investor has their criteria for screening the names that make the cut into the portfolio. The key is to narrow down the list according to the most desirable attributes.

Even though both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rallied hard last week, there are still legions of decimated stocks to consider as buy candidates. Their decline is understandable in light of the hyperventilating equities that crested in late 2021 from the weight of inflation, interest rate shocks, and an impending war in Ukraine.

They include the list of 153 stocks trading on both NYSE and Nasdaq with market capitalizations over $5 billion that are down 40% or more from their twelve-month high. Since many of these are years away from earning a profit, we also screened for equities having $10 billion or more in market value, whose price has fallen at least 30%, with 2022 earnings above the 2021 level, resulting in a 73-name cohort.

The dominant industry represented within the wreckage of those stockpiles is technology, which was clearly the group that became the most super-charged, momentum-driven sector during the pandemic and through much of 2021.

There are also other factors that make us comfortable with the belief that the market has been oversold. For example, Bespoke Investment Group published a report on March 14 showing that the Nasdaq's bear-market streak was three days away from achieving the status of the longest decline since 2008-2009 and the Great Financial Crisis.