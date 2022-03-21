SEC proposes broad climate rules as Chair Gensler says risk disclosure will help investors

Gary Gensler, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), at the SEC headquarters office in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday debuted expansive rules that would require publicly traded companies to provide more information on how their operations affect the climate and carbon emissions.

The SEC said the new rule — approved by a 3-1 margin — would compel companies to disclose how climate risks affect their business, outline their own greenhouse gas emissions and report on climate-related targets and goals.

In a media briefing with reporters following the SEC's Monday meeting, Chair Gary Gensler said the proposed rules would not only help to protect investors but also respond to a barrage of requests for greater clarity about corporate carbon emissions.

"I really do think that the SEC has a role to play here when this amount of investor demand and need is there," he said, noting that future risks often affect what traders think of an investment.

Gensler added that investors today make decisions based on what they see as a company's ability to generate cash in the future. If climate change is forecast to weigh on a company's future earnings, investors have an incentive to learn as much about that risk as possible prior to their trade.

The SEC outlined specific rules including a requirement compelling companies to disclose information about how climate risks have had, or are likely to have, a material effect on business in the short and long terms. Another would force companies that use internal carbon pricing to detail how those prices are set.

Other rules would seek to measure and display big companies' direct greenhouse gas emissions, as well as indirect emissions from upstream and downstream business partners.

The suite of rules now enters a 60-day public comment period during which businesses, investors and other market participants can remark on and offer changes to the proposals.