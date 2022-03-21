The SEC wants to know a lot more about what companies are doing about climate change

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee oversight hearing on the SEC on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 14, 2021.

The Securities and Exchange Commission wants to know a lot more about what companies are doing about climate change.

SEC Commissioners will be meeting Monday to propose rules to enhance disclosures regarding climate-related risks.

It's part of an ambitious regulatory agenda set out by SEC Chair Gary Gensler. More than 50 proposed rules are under consideration by the SEC, one of the most ambitious regulatory agendas in decades.

However, climate disclosure rules are likely to be particularly controversial.

"Investors increasingly want to understand the climate risks of the companies whose stock they own or might buy," Gensler said in a July 2021 speech. "Investors are looking for consistent, comparable, and decision-useful disclosures so they can put their money in companies that fit their need," he said.

The SEC will publish details of its proposed rules late Monday morning. However, based on previous speeches Gensler has given these rules are likely to:

Require mandatory disclosures. The U.S. does not have clear standards on what, if anything, corporations need to disclose to investors about climate risk. Gensler has previously said climate disclosures should be "consistent and comparable."

Be required to be filed in the company's annual report (Form 10-K). That would make it visible next to other information that investors use to make investment decisions.

Require both qualitative and quantitative disclosures. Gensler has previously said that quantitative disclosures might include information related to greenhouse gas emissions, financial impacts of climate change, and progress towards climate-related goals. The SEC will also likely seek disclosure of climate risks that are "material" to investors, like risks posed by hurricanes, floods, or droughts. Qualitative disclosures might include how the company's leadership manages climate-related risks and opportunities and how these factors feed into the company's strategy.

Require companies to back up their claims. In the past, Gensler has noted that companies, for example, could claim to be "net zero" in their greenhouse gas emissions but not provide any information that substantiates the claim.

Gensler has separately been critical of investment funds that market themselves as "green," "sustainable," or "low-carbon," but are fuzzy about what criteria they are using to define themselves. Gensler has said he wants fund managers to disclose the criteria and data they use in creating these funds.