China crash is 'unprecedented' given Boeing 737's stellar safety record, says aviation analyst

For an aircraft like China Eastern's Boeing 737-800 to crash in midflight is "simply unprecedented," said one aviation analyst who cited the plane's excellent safety record.

"Air travel is the safest form of transport. But when we do suffer incidents or accidents, we don't see anything like what we have seen in China over the last 24 hours," Alex Macheras, an independent aviation analyst, told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Tuesday.

"This nosedive was simply unprecedented, especially from cruising altitude. We're talking about the safest phase of the flight. That's why those answers are going to be needed as soon as possible to determine," he added.

No bodies or survivors have yet been found from the crash as of Tuesday morning, Chinese state media said.

The domestic flight was carrying 132 people when it nosedived Monday afternoon in the southern region of Guangxi.

The plane was cruising at 29,100 feet and began a sharp descent after 2:20 p.m., recovering more than 1,000 feet briefly — then continuing to dive again before it lost contact. It fell more than 25,000 feet in about two minutes.

The 737-800 that crashed Monday in China first flew in June 2015. It was not a Boeing 737 Max, the plane that was grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. China was one of the first countries to ground the 737 Max after the second of two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.