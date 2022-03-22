Cramer's lightning round: Micron is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Loading chart...
Cano Health Inc: "I think very well of it. ... But let's just do CVS. That's much better."
Loading chart...
Cameco Corp: "Everybody wants uranium. You know what, I'm going to bless it."
Loading chart...
THOR Industries Inc: "I like THOR here, but I'm not bucking the trend."
Loading chart...
Huntington Bancshares: "I like HBAN very much."
Loading chart...
Samsara Inc: "When you do these tracking companies, you're up against just ... It's too competitive."
Loading chart...
Micron Technology Inc: "They're reporting very soon on [March 29], and I say buy Micron."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com