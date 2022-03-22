Cramer's lightning round: Micron is a buy

Loading chart...

Cano Health Inc: "I think very well of it. ... But let's just do CVS. That's much better."

Loading chart...

Cameco Corp: "Everybody wants uranium. You know what, I'm going to bless it."

Loading chart...

THOR Industries Inc: "I like THOR here, but I'm not bucking the trend."

Loading chart...

Huntington Bancshares: "I like HBAN very much."

Loading chart...

Samsara Inc: "When you do these tracking companies, you're up against just ... It's too competitive."

Loading chart...