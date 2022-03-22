CNBC Pro

Wall Street banks name their favorite Asia stocks — and Citi says one could have upside of 167%

Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO06:01
CNBC ProDisney, Apple, and NVIDIA are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Mar. 21
Alison Conklin2 hours ago
CNBC ProJPMorgan's Kolanovic cuts his S&P 500 forecast, but still expects a big comeback
Tanaya Macheel5 hours ago
CNBC ProThe Nasdaq is down more than 10% this year. Here are Wall Street's top picks to buy the dip
Zavier Ong
Read More