Pfizer to supply 4 million Covid antiviral treatments to poorer nations through UNICEF

Paxlovid, a Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pill, is seen manufactured in Ascoli, Italy, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on November 16, 2021.

Pfizer will supply up to 4 million courses of its oral Covid-19 treatment to dozens of poorer nations under an agreement with the United Nations Children's Fund, the company announced Tuesday.

Pfizer expects to start supplying the antiviral pills, Paxlovid, to UNICEF beginning next month and will continue to do so through the end of the year, according to the company. Low-income nations will receive the pills at a not-for-profit price, while upper-middle-income nations will pay more under a tiered pricing system, according to Pfizer.

The company would not disclose the financial terms of the agreement when asked by CNBC.

Pfizer has licensed Paxlovid through the Medicines Patent Pool, a U.N.-backed public health organization, which will allow other companies to produce a generic, low-cost version of the Covid treatment to boost supply in lower-income nations throughout the world. So far 35 companies in 12 nations across Latin America, the Middle East as well as South and East Asia have signed agreements to either produce the raw ingredients or the finished drug.

The agreement with UNICEF will supply Paxlovid to the same 95 low- and middle-income nations targeted by the licensing agreement. The goal is to provide short-term access to the oral antiviral treatment as companies get the generic manufacturing up and running, according to Pfizer.