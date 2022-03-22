UK watchdog puts 50 crypto companies on notice over 'misleading' ads

LONDON — Over 50 cryptocurrency companies have been sent enforcement notices by the U.K.'s advertising watchdog as part of a regulatory crackdown on promotions in the industry.

The Advertising Standards Authority said Tuesday it has told the firms to review their ads and make sure they are in compliance with the rules. It also threatened firms with targeted sanctions if "problem ads" persist after May 2.

This would include reporting non-compliant advertisers to another regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority.

In its notice to the companies, the regulator gave guidance stating advertisers must make clear digital assets are unregulated in the U.K. Firms must not urge people to buy bitcoin or another cryptocurrency in their ads, or create the "fear of missing out" on an investment, the ASA added.

The ASA didn't name the companies it has contacted, but said it has previously banned ads from the likes of crypto platform Coinbase and pizza chain Papa John's over concerns they misled consumers.

"This is a 'red alert' priority issue for us and we've recently banned several crypto ads for misleading consumers and for being socially irresponsible," the ASA said in a statement Tuesday.

It comes as Britain takes a tougher line on the crypto industry. The government in January said it would bring crypto ads under the same rules for financial promotions, a move that would require advertisers in the industry to be authorized by regulators.