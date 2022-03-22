Vikings owner Mark Wilf went to the Poland-Ukraine border to help refugees – here's what he saw

With the NFL's annual meetings set for this weekend, Minnesota Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf has more on his mind than just football.

Last week, he brought a humanitarian group to the Poland-Ukraine board to help with relief efforts as Ukrainian refugees flee Russia's invasion. The trip was carried out under the Jewish Federations of North America, which he chairs.

"The needs are just simply overwhelming," Wilf told CNBC. "It was a combination of exhaustion, shock, as well as where to go next for the refugees. This will be with us for a long time, no matter how this wraps up politically or militarily."

Wilf said the Jewish Federations have raised a collective $40 million in Ukrainian aid, and they plan to return to the region for more humanitarian trips. Funds are going toward sustaining displaced Jews who are in camps and shelters without basic needs such as food, medicine and clothing. The group is also providing financial assistance to the elderly, families and others who are the most vulnerable.

"They're just trying to get their lives in order," Wilf said. "Their entire lives are being uprooted." They're also being traumatized by the violence and death they're witnessing, he added.