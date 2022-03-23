AstraZeneca takes stake in a start-up that helps doctors conduct clinical trials virtually

Medical syringes and small figurines of people are seen in front of the AstraZeneca logo displayed on a screen. On Saturday, March 26, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland.

LONDON — AstraZeneca said Wednesday it has invested in Huma, a U.K.-based medical technology start-up, as part of a broader commercial tie-up between the two firms.

The British pharmaceuticals giant has taken a roughly £25 million ($33 million) stake in Huma, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person preferred to remain anonymous discussing commercially sensitive information.

As part of the deal, Huma will also acquire AMAZE, a disease management platform developed by AstraZeneca for asthma and heart failure patients, the person said.

AstraZeneca and Huma declined to comment on the financial terms of their agreement.

"AstraZeneca will become a shareholder of Huma continuing its mission to build strategic partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem," an AstraZeneca spokesperson told CNBC.

"We will collaborate closely to scale AMAZE across multiple projects driving our shared ambition to improve clinical outcomes through digital health solutions that bridge the gap between patients, clinicians, and researchers."

Huma develops applications that let doctors monitor a patient's symptoms and vital signs remotely. It also collects health data using smartphones, wearables and other devices to help clinicians with conducting medical research involving patients.

AstraZeneca already works with Huma on carrying out clinical trials virtually by using the company's technology. With its new partnership, Huma aims to become the "extended digital health arm" of AstraZeneca, CEO and co-founder Dan Vahdat told CNBC.