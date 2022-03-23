CNBC Pro

Consistent winners: These stocks go up almost every year and are higher again in 2022

Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProThe meme stocks are not dead yet. Why GameStop and AMC are holding up
Yun Lian hour ago
CNBC ProFiguring out this market is driving traders crazy. Here's why
Bob Pisani2 hours ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley says the time is right for steady utilities stocks. These are the firm's favorites
Sarah Min2 hours ago
Read More