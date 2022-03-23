Cramer's lightning round: I'm not holding my breath for Robinhood

Loading chart...

3D Systems Corp: "That is always a bridesmaid, never a bride. I have to tell you, I think that 3D Systems and their whole 3D world is just not going to make money for people. I suggest you do Nvidia."

AT&T Inc: "I don't like the balance sheet and I am very concerned [about the company's spin-off of WarnerMedia]. ... I think that they have too much competition given the balance sheet that they have."

Gladstone Land Corp: "The stock's been very high. Let me do some homework on that one. ... It's intrigued me, but it doesn't have that good yields."

Robinhood Markets Inc: "If they get their cost down, and they continue to grow, it will grow into a higher stock. But that's a lot of ifs, and I'm not holding my breath."

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co: "I think it's much more a play on whether there's going to be a Spring selling season and people farming again versus say, last year. And I don't think you're going to have as good a year as last year."

On Holding AG: "It's an $8 billion company, and that's probably too high, given the fact that they are not making money. If they start making money, then I'll tell you that it's okay."

