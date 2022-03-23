CNBC Pro

Here's why stocks can still go higher, even with the Fed's aggressive rate-hiking stance

Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProConsistent winners: These stocks go up almost every year and are higher again in 2022
Tanaya Macheel2 hours ago
CNBC ProThe meme stocks are not dead yet. Why GameStop and AMC are holding up
Yun Li3 hours ago
CNBC ProFiguring out this market is driving traders crazy. Here's why
Bob Pisani3 hours ago
Read More