Federal authorities bar ex-Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort from Dubai flight because of invalid passport

President Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort departs U.S. District Court after a motions hearing in Alexandria, Virginia, May 4, 2018.

Federal authorities blocked former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort from boarding a flight to Dubai from Miami over the weekend because he was trying to travel on a passport that was revoked after his 2017 arrest, NBC News reported Wednesday.

Manafort was pardoned by then-President Donald Trump in late 2020 for criminal convictions related to the Republican operative's consulting work in Ukraine for a pro-Russia political party.

He was due to depart on an Emirates flight at 9:10 p.m. Sunday bound for Dubai when Customs and Border Patrol officials barred him from boarding the plane, NBC News reported, citing a Miami-Dade Police spokesperson.

Manafort is not legally prevented from leaving the country or from applying for a new passport to replace his old one. It was not clear why he had tried to travel on an invalid passport.

Dubai's airport offers connections to multiple airports in Russia.

Manafort managed Trump's 2016 presidential campaign for several months that year.

He was present at a June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr., Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and a Russian lawyer who had suggested she had damaging information about Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee that year.