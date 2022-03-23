'We want them to go to the Stone Age': Ukrainian coders are splitting their time between work and cyber warfare

Hordes of Ukrainian coders are splitting their time between doing their day jobs and fighting a cyber war with Russia.

Over 311,000 people have joined a group called "IT Army of Ukraine" on the social media platform Telegram, where Russian targets are shared. While not all of them are from Ukraine, a significant number of them are, according to members of the group who spoke to CNBC.

Dave, a Ukrainian software engineer, who preferred to withhold his surname due to the nature of his comments, told CNBC the group has helped to carry out multiple cyberattacks outside of their day jobs since the war started. He said targets had included Russian government websites, Russian banks and currency exchanges.

"I'm helping the IT Army with running DDoS attacks," he said. A distributed denial-of-service attack is a malicious attempt to disrupt the normal traffic of a website by overwhelming it with a flood of internet traffic.

"I've rented a few servers on GCP (Google Cloud Platform) and wrote a bot for myself that just accepts website links and targets attacks at them whenever I paste them in," he explained. "I'm usually running attacks from 3-5 servers and each server usually produces around 50,000 requests per second."

Whenever a list of targets gets shared on the Telegram channel, Dave says he just pastes them into a bot, which took around an hour to create.

When asked how successful it has been so far, he said it was hard to say since the attacks are carried out by thousands of people simultaneously. "Combined actions are definitely successful," he said.

Dave is one of around 30 Ukrainians who work remotely for a U.S. tech consultancy firm. The company has made work "fully optional" for its Ukrainian employees.

Oleksii, a quality assurance team lead for a software company in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, told CNBC that he and his colleagues are doing their best to keep working and keep the economy going. But it's not been easy.

"[During] the first days of war, the air raid sirens went off for 24 hours straight and you can't think of work at those moments — you can only think of your family, children and how to keep them safe and sheltered," he said.

Since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Oleksii said he's been averaging no more than two hours of work per day. "In times like this, it is hard to prioritize professional work of course," he said.

In addition to his normal job, Oleksii is also trying to help Ukraine win the cyberwar. "As an IT worker, I hope that I can serve my country on the digital frontline, as this war takes place in the digital world as well," he said. "On a daily basis, I help reach various European and U.S. websites and ask them to stop doing business with Russia, posting on social networks, etc."