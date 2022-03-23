Watch UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak's budget announcement

[The stream is slated to start at 08:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

U.K. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is announcing a new government budget in his Spring Statement.

A planned 10% increase to National Insurance (a tax on earnings) kicks in for many workers in April, while at the same time the U.K.'s energy price cap soars 54% to accommodate higher costs of oil and gas, exacerbating the squeeze on household income as consumer prices continue to head north.

