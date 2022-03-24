The pandemic has widened the gap between women and men's retirement savings. What to know about catching up

The two years since the coronavirus pandemic led to sweeping lockdowns across the U.S. have hit women in the workforce especially hard.

Now, the gap between their retirement savings as those of their male counterparts has widened further.

Only 19% of women are confident they're on track to retire without running out of money, according to a survey from TIAA that questioned more than 3,000 adults. That's compared to 35% of men, the survey found.

In 2013, the gap between men's and women's perception of their retirement readiness was 9 percentage points. The 2022 study showed the gap had grown to 16 percentage points.

In addition, only 31% of women surveyed said they were able to save for retirement.

"That hit my gut, that only 1 in 3 women have the ability to put money aside for retirement," said Shelly-Ann Eweka, senior director of financial planning strategy at TIAA. That's compared to 44% of men.

Covid has hit women harder

The gap between what men and women have saved for retirement has long been documented, and generally gets wider with age, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In 2016, the median household income for women 65 and older was $47,244, including earnings and income from retirement, property and Social Security, according to a May 2020 paper from the National Institute on Retirement Security. For men 65 and older, the figure was $57,144.

Going into 2022, women overall still earn about 83 cents to every dollar a man makes, a gap that is even bigger for women of color.