The Philippines' pivot toward China could change when Duterte steps down as president

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte in Manila, the Philippines on Nov. 20, 2018.

The Philippines has been warming up to China since President Rodrigo Duterte was elected in 2016.

As Filipinos head to the polls on May 9 to elect a new leader, observers will be watching closely to see what the new leadership could mean for the Philippines' growing ties with Beijing.

Foreign policy is typically not a hot button issue in Philippines elections, but there are good reasons why it should be this time, said Charmaine Misalucha-Willoughby, associate professor of international studies at De La Salle University in the Philippine capital city of Manila.

"There are compelling reasons why the 2022 candidates should articulate a China policy, not least because a president's preference for a particular country at the expense of other partners has ramifications extending beyond one administration," she said in a report published by Singapore-based think tank, ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

Duterte's presidency marked a dramatic shift in the Philippines' foreign policy when in 2016, he declared his country's "separation" from the U.S. — a military ally. Instead, he sought closer ties with China.

But he has had little to show for his China pivot, as much of Beijing's pledged infrastructure investments have not materialized.

Meanwhile, tensions in the South China Sea — where the two countries have overlapping territorial claims — have persisted with China's continued incursions into parts of the sea that are internationally recognized as belonging to the Philippines.

Anti-China rhetoric within Durterte's own government has grown louder, while opinion polls showed that the Philippine public remains skeptical of Beijing. Analysts said such sentiment could push the next president to shift away from Duterte's China-pivot.

Based on their comments on the campaign trail, CNBC looked at where the top Philippine presidential candidates stand on the issue of China.

The top contenders right now include: Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. — who is the son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos — and Leni Robredo, the sitting vice president and de facto opposition leader. The current mayor of Manila, Francisco Domagoso, is also among the leading contenders.