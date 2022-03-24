Singapore to ease Covid measures; drops outdoor mask mandate

Office workers walk out for lunch break at Raffles Place financial business district in Singapore on January 4, 2022.

SINGAPORE — Singapore will ease most of its Covid restrictions including outdoor mask mandates from March 29, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Thursday.

Limits on social gatherings will be doubled from five to 10, more employees can return to office and capacity limits for large events will be increased, Lee said in a national address.

Masks will still be needed indoors, and safe distancing of 1 meter between groups in mask-off settings will still be required.

Throughout the pandemic, Singapore has been more consistent and strict about measures such as mask mandates and traceability than most of the rest of the world.

The peak of the omicron wave in Singapore appears to have passed. New daily cases stood at 8,940 on Wednesday, down from a record 26,032 infections on Feb. 22.

As of Tuesday, 92% of the population has received two shots under the national vaccination program, while 71% have received boosters.

The majority of people infected in Singapore have mild or no symptoms. Around 0.3% required oxygen supplementation over the last 28 days, and 0.04% were in the intensive care unit.