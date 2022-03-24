Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: The Honest Company, Tilray and more

: The Honest Company founder and chief creative officer Jessica Alba and The Honest Company CEO Nick Vlahos ring the Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell to mark the company's IPO at NASDAQ MarketSite on May 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Honest Company )

Here are the stocks making headlines in after-hours trading.

The Honest Company — The consumer products stock sank 19% in extended trading Thursday after Honest reported a weaker-than-expected fourth quarter. The company lost 10 cents per share on $80.38 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for a loss of 6 cents per share on $84.6 million in revenue.

Nio — The U.S.-traded shares of the Chinese electric-vehicle company rose about 1% in anticipation of Nio's earnings report later tonight. The company's quarterly results could give investors insight into production difficulties and consumer demand in China.

Tilray Brands — The cannabis stock popped 12% in after-hours trading, building on a gain of nearly 22% during Thursday's regular session. Pot stocks were higher across the board on Thursday after the U.S. House of Representatives announced that they will consider the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act next week. A previous version of the bill passed the House but stalled in the Senate. Shares of Tilray are still down more than 90% from their all-time high.