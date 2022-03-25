Cramer's lightning round: I like Bank of America

Loading chart...

Bank of America Corp: "It's one of these companies that is not expensive with very good management that I want to own."

Alcoa Corp: "This thing is up in a straight line. ... That's an unusual parabolic move for that company."

AGNC Investment Corp: "I'm saying no to that."

Archer Aviation Inc: "I'm not going to go there. ... Losing money is what I think that company's going to do in spades before it has any hope."

