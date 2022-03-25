GM to halt pickup truck production in Indiana due to chip shortage

Trucks come off the assembly line at GM's Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup truck plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, July 25, 2018.

DETROIT – General Motors will halt pickup truck production at a factory in Indiana for two weeks next month due to an ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips that has wreaked havoc on the global automotive industry for more than a year.

The supply of chips, which are critical parts for new vehicles, was expected to gradually improve for automakers throughout this year, but other problems in the supply chain, including Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, have clouded such expectations.

GM President Mark Reuss recently told CNBC that chip supplies were "getting a little better" but the crisis was not over. "We're not through this," he said last week. "We're doing the best we can."