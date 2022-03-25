Instacart slashes valuation by almost 40% to $24 billion after plunge in tech stocks

Instacart said it's slashing its valuation by almost 40% to about $24 billion, to reflect this year's selloff in technology stocks.

The grocery delivery company was valued at $39 billion in March 2021, when it raised $265 million. That made Instacart one of the most valuable venture-backed companies in the U.S.

However, with the Nasdaq down 12% from its November high and numerous newly public tech companies down significantly more than that, Instacart is telling its employees and potential recruits that upcoming stock awards will be issued at a much lower price, making equity packages more attractive and in alignment with market conditions.

"Markets go up and down, but we are focused on Instacart's long term opportunity to power the future of grocery with our partners," an Instacart spokesperson said in a statement.

For Instacart, the last few years have been a roller-coaster. Faced with a challenging business model heading into 2020, the company got a major boost during the Covid-19 pandemic as many consumers cut trips to the supermarket and turned to online grocery orders.

In July, shortly after Instacart's big financing round, the company named ex-Facebook executive Fidji Simo as CEO, succeeding founder Apoorva Mehta.