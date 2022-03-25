Meet the women who are shaking up the male-dominated gambling industry

Amy Howe knows how to grab headlines.

Soon after she became CEO of fantasy sports and betting giant FanDuel Group, Howe made a splash by pointing out that the she was concerned about how the industry spends money to scoop up customers.

"If you look at the way we've been deploying our dollars in our customer acquisition costs relative to the value of the customer, we obsess about that," Howe said, in an interview with CNBC after New York state launched mobile sports betting in January. "We want to make sure that we're reaching the broadest and the right audience, but we're doing that in a fiscally responsible way."

Jette Nygaard-Andersen, CEO of the global gaming company Entain, is also outspoken about what she sees as unsustainable spending on advertising, marketing and promotions in the U.S. online gambling industry.

Nygaard-Andersen and Howe, women who snagged their gaming CEO jobs last year, are shaking up the evolving sportsbook and online gambling industry, which has been traditionally been dominated by men. Both see the importance of their roles in the bigger picture, from business and cultural perspectives.

"I don't think about myself as a female CEO," Nygaard-Andersen said, before shrugging and adding: "I show up because I'm a leader in the industry. I have ambitions to change the industry, both what we're doing on the product side, but certainly also how we think about the industry from a diversity and inclusion perspective."

She and Howe are also compelling the industry to think about how it spends money. The CEOs' concerns about costs carry weight, and they elevated a nagging concern for investors: How much is too much to spend to acquire gaming customers?

Sports betting companies often offer generous promotions to customers, such as sign-up bonuses or risk-free first bets to try to secure customer business. But those promotions eat into profits. In some states, such as New York, companies pay taxes on those promotions as gaming revenue, rather than being able to deduct them as marketing expenses.

FanDuel's biggest U.S. competitor, DraftKings, which is led by founder and CEO Jason Robins, is under pressure to plot its path to profitability. Analysts press Robins in earnings calls to explain customer acquisition costs and marketing budgets. Caesars CEO Tom Reeg launched the Caesars Sportsbook app in August 2021, with an attention-getting billion-dollar marketing budget. But then he immediately detailed plans for a return on that investment by 2023, a common target for profitability among sports gambling platforms in the U.S.