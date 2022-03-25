Obama's former education secretary is calling on Biden to cancel student debt

It was only after John King left office as education secretary under then-President Barack Obama that he finished off paying his own student loans.

"I have spent a lot of my adult life paying it down," said King, who studied government at Harvard and law at Yale. He wouldn't reveal how much he owed, but, he said: "It was quite a bit, many tens of thousands of dollars."

King, 47, who's currently running for governor of Maryland as a Democrat, has now become one of the many people calling on President Joe Biden to cancel student debt through executive action. "We have an opportunity in this moment to lift this burden for people, and I think really help accelerate our economic recovery from Covid," King said.

He also had warnings about what will happen if Biden doesn't act. A spokesperson for the White House says the administration continues to consider the options for loan forgiveness.

The interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Annie Nova: What was it about your time as education secretary that makes you now support student loan forgiveness?

JK: During the Obama administration, we were very focused on addressing the burden on students who'd been taken advantage of by predatory, for-profit colleges. We also put in place income-based repayment programs. Looking back, those plans weren't enough. And in this moment, given the Covid crisis and the economic crisis that came along with the pandemic, we have an opportunity to make this a New Deal moment, where we cancel debt for all.

AN: Do you believe President Biden has the ability to forgive student debt on his own, without Congress?

JK: Yes. We were able to put in place in the Obama administration a process for debt cancellation. And the vast majority of lawyers who've looked at this question believe there is the executive authority for broad forgiveness.

AN: Have you had any conversations with the current education secretary, Miguel Cardona, about debt cancellation?

JK: I have talked with him. This decision will come down to the president.