Venture capital fund backed by Russian oligarch Abramovich removes all traces of operations online

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is seen on the stand during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on December 19, 2015 in London, England.

A venture capital fund backed by sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich appears to be trying to wipe any trace of its operations since he was sanctioned by the United Kingdom and European Union as the Kremlin wages war on Ukraine.

Impulse VC, an investment fund that has offices in Russia and Germany, has wiped nearly every part of their website that identifies who they are. Their website as of the publication of this story only shows their name "Impulse."

However, a search on the internet archive Wayback Machine shows that in the buildup to the sanctions placed on Abramovich by U.S. allies, the fund's site showed extensive details of its operations and investors, including its portfolio, office locations and target investments in perspective companies.

Abramovich owns U.K. soccer powerhouse Chelsea F.C. The billionaire had tried to sell the team but, with the U.K. sanctions now in place, the government now has a say in the sale process. The EU and U.K. sanctions attempted to freeze Abramovich's assets while restricting his travel. A Chelsea spokesman declined comment Friday, saying he forwarded CNBC's questions to Abramovich's personal spokesperson, who didn't immediately respond.

Leaders of Impulse VC did not respond to multiple emails requesting comment. Research done by PitchBook shows Abramovich is its main investor. While it's unclear how much Abramovich has put into the fund, PitchBook shows that the Russian billionaire has helped finance venture capital deals, both through Impulse and his separate investment vehicle Norma Investments that are worth on average $6.65 million.