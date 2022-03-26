The abrupt Starbucks CEO change reveals a big topic boards struggle with

The recent news out of Starbucks that Kevin Johnson will be stepping down as CEO on April 4 and founder Howard Schultz will again be leading the company puts the critical process of CEO succession planning back into the spotlight.

Selecting the right leader for an organization is arguably the most important job of a board of directors. Mellody Hobson, the independent chair of Starbucks' board, said directors knew of Johnson's desire to step down a year ago and that a new CEO would be in place by the fall.

Even the most innovative strategies or the best financials are not enough without the right leader at the helm. Now, changes in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic coupled with rising stakeholder activism are reshaping succession planning. The ability to manage rapid digital transformation, flexible and remote schedules, and the overall changing nature of work means boards are having to rethink the skills they're looking for in a top leader.

Directors are also needing to replace CEOs more often during their own board tenures. In 2020, 56 S&P 500 CEOs resigned, an increase of 30% over the prior decade, according to data from executive search firm Spencer Stuart. Of those who quit in 2020, 20% did so under pressure, up from 13% a year earlier.

Yet too often, boards are caught unprepared when a CEO retires, steps down, or is forced to leave. "If you believe that the primary responsibility of the board is getting the right leader in place, and it is, then a company should never be caught by surprise when a CEO has to be replaced," says Maria Moats, leader of PwC's Governance Insights Center. "There should always be an emergency plan in place."

One of the reasons why succession planning often turns out to be such a painful process, she says, is just simple human nature: it can be an uncomfortable conversation.

Talking to a newly installed CEO about the process of replacing him or her is not what most board members relish about the job. A PwC survey shows that the single biggest reason why directors struggle with more timely and effective succession planning is because the current CEO is performing as expected and therefore there's little urgency to focus on the process.