CNBC Pro

The stock market appears to be starting to believe the Fed might pull off a 'soft landing'

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
WATCH LIVE

More In Santoli on Stocks

CNBC ProSantoli: Traders eye a key level for the S&P 500 but hold off on trusting this rebound for now
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProIs this market bounce for real? A review of the evidence
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProSantoli: Markets shake off the Fed’s key rates decision, but investors don’t have the all-clear yet
Michael Santoli
Read More