TotalEnergies boss says he won't work with Putin again — but refuses to write off Russian assets

The CEO of TotalEnergies on Saturday defended the company's refusal to fully exit Russia, but said it would never do business with President Vladimir Putin again.

Speaking to CNBC's Hadley Gamble, Patrick Pouyanne, chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, said he was not prepared to write off the company's assets in Russia as it would effectively mean giving them to Putin "for free."

"What do we do with the existing assets? ... I am not ready to give them for zero to Russian people, to Russian oligarchs … because by the way, it would be contrary of the sanctions," he said on a CNBC-moderated panel at the Doha Forum in Qatar.

"These assets are there, I will not give them for free to Mr. Putin. Because this is what it means, leaving today."

The French company has faced criticism for its refusal to write off its oil and gas assets in Russia — for example its stakes in Russian gas producers Novatek and Yamal — like its rivals Shell and BP. Shell is reportedly facing a loss of $3 billion for its Russian assets while BP's write-down could be in the region of $25 billion.

But Pouyanne argued that "written off" actually "means nothing," and was little more than an accounting practice.