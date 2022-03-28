MLB reaches a $125 million sponsorship deal with Capital One

Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres runs past third base in the 8th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 18, 2021 at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Major League Baseball has a new banking partner: Capital One.

Under the deal, the company becomes the "official bank and credit card partner" of MLB, according to an announcement Monday. Terms of the deal weren't made public, but people familiar with the matter told CNBC that it is about $125 million for MLB over five years. The people declined to be named because the numbers weren't publicly disclosed.

The bank can use MLB and its 30 teams in advertising campaigns, and Capital One will also be a presenting sponsor for the World Series.

MLB's agreement with Capital One arrives weeks after the league settled a nearly 100-day labor dispute with the MLB Players Association. The work stoppage delayed spring training and the regular season, which will start on April 7.

With labor peace secure, MLB is also set to roll out additional assets around its sport. Sponsorships on helmets could pop up during this season, according to MLB Chief Revenue Officer Noah Garden, and jersey ad patches are slated to premiere in 2023. Uniform sponsorships are estimated to be worth $11 million per MLB team, according to Nielsen. Asked about the accuracy of that figure, Garden said Nielsen's estimation is "probably right, but they can be even higher in cases because your packaging in more rights than just the patch within some sponsorships."

The Capital One deal, which doesn't come as a surprise, will add to MLB's sponsorship haul. In 2021, MLB's sponsorship revenue rose to roughly $1.7 billion from about $1 billion during the Covid-shortened 2020 season, people familiar with the matter told CNBC. The league reaped more than $900 million in 2019, according to sponsorship valuation firm IEG. MLB has more than 1,600 sponsorships on the national and local levels, the firm said.

Garden lauded Capital One's sports promotions and its commercials featuring star actor Samuel L. Jackson, saying that they're "always fun" and that "fans seem to like them."

"Gone are the days when you take an MLB logo and slap it on a commercial," he added. "We want partners that lean in, that reach our fan base, and that offer unique and exciting programs that activate in a big way."