NFL blockchain rights go on sale this week, and the league picks Detroit to host the 2024 draft

PALM BEACH, Fla. – The NFL's annual meetings kicked off Sunday, and they are already generating some big announcements.

The league said Monday that its 2024 draft would be held in Detroit, and teams are primed to start seeking blockchain sponsorship deals this week.

NFL sponsorship revenue reached nearly $2 billion for the 2021 season, and blockchain deals should increase that figure next season. Last week, the league said it would loosen its rules against teams making deals with companies that work with blockchain, the ledger technology that undergirds cryptocurrncies such as bitcoin.

Teams are still banned from cryptocurrency sponsorships, however.

"This is a little bit what we can learn from the marketplace versus us going out and acting like we know everything," NFL Chief Revenue Officer Rennie Anderson said. "We have the ability to let the marketplace tell us what they think about themselves in the category."

Don't expect CBD sponsorships and jersey patch advertisements to contribute to the NFL's revenue any time soon, either.

Last month, the NFL pledged $1 million to the University of California San Diego and the University of Regina to study the impact of CBD on pain management and concussions in football players. CBD – short for cannabidiol – is a compound found in cannabis plants.

Still, the league restricts cannabis usage and says it will not allow NFL players to participate in studies. NFL media partners aren't allowed to run CBD ads during NFL games.

Anderson said the NFL would take a "measured approach" to CBD but added the league isn't close to adding sponsorships though CBD is regulated.

"It's not on the table for discussion," she said of CBD sponsorships. "And I don't know when it will be."

The NFL is also resisting the trend toward jersey patch advertisements. "Why do we need it?" Anderson asked.

MLB became the latest U.S. pro league to include the asset, which could bring baseball clubs $11 million per year. The NBA installed patches in 2017 and generated roughly more than $150 million. And the NHL is further rolling out its patch program in 2023.

"It's great that the other leagues do that because they can test it out for us," she added. "But I can't imagine (Los Angeles Rams quarterback) Matthew Stafford hoisting the (Vince) Lombardi Trophy with a third-party brand on his chest. The need isn't there."