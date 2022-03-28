Russia will 'always' be a part of OPEC+, UAE energy minister says

The United Arab Emirates' energy and infrastructure minister has insisted that Russia will always be a part of OPEC+ even as governments across the globe shun the oil exporter over its war in Ukraine.

Speaking to CNBC on Monday, Suhail Al Mazrouei, a former president of the oil alliance, said no other country could match Russia's energy output and argued politics should not distract from the group's efforts to manage energy markets.

"Always, Russia is going to be part of that group and we need to respect them," he told Hadley Gamble at the Atlantic Council's sixth annual Global Energy Forum in Dubai.

"OPEC+, when they speak to us, they need to speak to us including Russia," he said, referring to the group's negotiations with energy importers.

The U.S., Europe and Japan have called on oil-producing nations to do more to tackle record-high prices amid the war in Ukraine and ongoing supply shortages.

But, Al Mazrouei said Russian oil would play a vital role in achieving that. The comments come as Western allies express concern that Russian energy imports are indirectly topping up President Vladimir Putin's war chest with oil and gas revenue.

"Who can replace Russia today? I cannot think of a country that can in a year, two, three, four or even 10 years replace 10 million barrels. It's not realistic," he said.

OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, has the capacity to increase oil output and bring down crude prices, which have jumped to over $100 a barrel.