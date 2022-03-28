CNBC Pro

Goldman says retail investors are buying this market dip. Here are their favorite stocks

Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProInterest rates are rising and bond prices are falling. Here’s what investors can do to prepare
Darla Mercado, CFP®
CNBC ProBreak-up boom: How investors can win betting on the growing stock spinoff trend on Wall Street
Christina Cheddar Berk4 hours ago
CNBC ProMany investors fear a recession is around the corner. How to protect and profit if one hits
Samantha Subin
Read More