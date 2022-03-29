Biden's budget makes no mention of student loan forgiveness

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland on March 26, 2022.

Nowhere in President Joe Biden's more than 100-page budget for 2023 is any mention of student loan forgiveness or the payment pause for borrowers, continuing the uncertainty millions of Americans have been in about the future of their debt.

The White House only requested more funding — $2.7 billion — to improve customer service for borrowers.

More from Personal Finance:

7 things to know about the SEC climate rule

Here's the average tax refund so far this year

How to avoid a 6-figure tax penalty on foreign bank accounts

Yet it's unclear when people with student loans will have to interact with their servicers again. Most borrowers haven't made a payment on their debt in more than two years, thanks to a pause on the bills that has been repeatedly extended.

Despite the omission of any information on the payment pause in Biden's budget, the administration has suggested it was considering delaying the resumption of payments beyond May, when they're currently slated to resume.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said earlier this month that Biden wanted to make its decision around debt cancellation before turning the payments back on.